ValuEngine Lowers Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.93. The stock had a trading volume of 896,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,200. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $60.27 and a twelve month high of $125.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.88%. The firm had revenue of $70.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3284.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, President Barry E. Greene sold 58,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $5,301,580.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 111,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,471.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,404 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,070 shares in the company, valued at $427,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,773 shares of company stock worth $18,988,930 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.