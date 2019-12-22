ValuEngine Lowers Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GWB. TheStreet cut Great Western Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $121.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 27.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth James Karels sold 35,000 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $290,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.