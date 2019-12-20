ValuEngine Lowers Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PXD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.97.

NYSE PXD opened at $147.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.97. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $114.79 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $160,680.00. Insiders have sold 6,573 shares of company stock worth $915,150 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,623,503 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,788,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,727 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,150,495 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $638,595,000 after buying an additional 2,783,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,767,880,000 after buying an additional 1,008,677 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 820,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $126,243,000 after buying an additional 752,470 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6,924.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $87,620,000 after buying an additional 686,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

