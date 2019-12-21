ValuEngine Lowers Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) to Hold

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of STCN opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. Steel Connect has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $2.14.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $225.15 million for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 6.58%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Connect stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.95% of Steel Connect worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through five segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Direct Marketing, and e-Business.

