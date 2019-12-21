ValuEngine Upgrades Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aggreko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

ARGKF stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. Aggreko has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03.

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

