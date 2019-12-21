ValuEngine Upgrades Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ASTE has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Astec Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Astec Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.67.

ASTE stock opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.80 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.48. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.50.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 15.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 1,360.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 10.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Astec Industries by 14.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

