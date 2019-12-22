ValuEngine Upgrades RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) to Hold

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

RDCM stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $115.40 million, a P/E ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). RADCOM had a negative net margin of 35.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDCM. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the third quarter valued at $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in RADCOM by 27.5% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 31,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in RADCOM during the third quarter worth about $2,744,000. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

