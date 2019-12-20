ValuEngine Upgrades United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on United Natural Foods to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Friday, December 6th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In related news, Director Peter Roy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Muehlbauer bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 702,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 91.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.