VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Trading Down 0%

VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) dropped 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $25.30, approximately 31,858 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 137,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLTR. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 259,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Funds LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,184,000. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter.

