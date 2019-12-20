VanEck Vectors Renminbi/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:CNY) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of VanEck Vectors Renminbi/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:CNY) were down 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.00 and last traded at $43.00, approximately 233 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.55.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.29.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

