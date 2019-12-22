Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Sets New 12-Month High at $161.51

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $161.51 and last traded at $161.36, with a volume of 600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $160.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.59 and a 200-day moving average of $154.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0621 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

