Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $147.08

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $147.08 and last traded at $146.78, with a volume of 155502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $146.73.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.51 and a 200-day moving average of $137.37.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,019,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,491,000 after acquiring an additional 230,334 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,656,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,841,000 after purchasing an additional 175,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,751,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,406,000 after purchasing an additional 188,208 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,486,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,742,000 after purchasing an additional 25,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,152,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

