Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $177.25

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $177.25 and last traded at $177.08, with a volume of 25555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.81.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 114.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after purchasing an additional 68,669 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VO)

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

