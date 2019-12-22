Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) were up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $119.82 and last traded at $119.70, approximately 592 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 69,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.04.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

