Vanguard Russell 3000 (NASDAQ:VTHR) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Vanguard Russell 3000 (NASDAQ:VTHR)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $146.24 and last traded at $146.20, approximately 9,044 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 12,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.34.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

