Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.84 Per Share

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.8404 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

VFMV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.84. 14,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.65 and its 200-day moving average is $88.73.

