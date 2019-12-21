Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ) Raises Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4858 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

BATS VFLQ traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.14. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.97.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners