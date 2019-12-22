Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) Stock Price Up 0.1% Following Dividend Announcement

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $81.66 and last traded at $81.52, 4,617 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $81.44.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.3793 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Vanguard US Multifactor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.24.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $617,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

