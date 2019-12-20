Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives $16.75 Average PT from Analysts

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on VECO. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 4,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $74,876.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,020.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 24,507 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 11.2% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 720.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,759,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 68.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 133,241 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 130.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 147,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 83,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $696.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.25 and a beta of 1.37. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 47.03%. The company had revenue of $108.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

