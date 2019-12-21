VegaWallet Token (VGW) Market Cap Achieves $735,909.00

VegaWallet Token (CURRENCY:VGW) traded up 21.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, VegaWallet Token has traded down 26% against the US dollar. VegaWallet Token has a total market cap of $735,909.00 and $138.00 worth of VegaWallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VegaWallet Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00051772 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00328985 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004062 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013942 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015465 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

VegaWallet Token Token Profile

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

VGW is a token. VegaWallet Token’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,054,693 tokens. VegaWallet Token’s official website is VegaWallet.com. The Reddit community for VegaWallet Token is /r/VegaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VegaWallet Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VegaWallet Token

VegaWallet Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VegaWallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VegaWallet Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VegaWallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.