Veil Price Hits $0.0413 on Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Veil has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $19,107.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex. Over the last week, Veil has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Veil

Veil’s total supply is 60,726,366 coins and its circulating supply is 51,885,437 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com.

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.