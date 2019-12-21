Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of VELA stock opened at GBX 0.09 ($0.00) on Friday. Vela Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.80 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of $1.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.10.

About Vela Technologies

Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.

