Ventas (NYSE:VTR) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

NYSE VTR opened at $56.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ventas has a 1 year low of $54.59 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.37.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $983.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 230.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 140.4% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?