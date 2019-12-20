Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays cut Veolia Environnement from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Veolia Environnement from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veolia Environnement presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.67.

VEOEY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.49. 14,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,575. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.33. Veolia Environnement has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

