Verasity (VRA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $920,681.00

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 35.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. Over the last week, Verasity has traded up 67.1% against the US dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $920,681.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025068 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025377 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 103% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001190 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,780,163,843 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.