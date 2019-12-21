Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21. Vericel has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $788.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.64 and a beta of 2.72.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vericel will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 15,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $278,820.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 58,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $864,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vericel by 665.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 152.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

