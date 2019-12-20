VeriME Trading Up 18.5% Over Last Week (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, VeriME has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. One VeriME token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. VeriME has a market capitalization of $16,949.00 and approximately $90.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VeriME Profile

VeriME (CRYPTO:VME) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime.

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.