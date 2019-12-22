VeriME (VME) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8.00

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, VeriME has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One VeriME token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene. VeriME has a total market capitalization of $15,751.00 and $8.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $488.77 or 0.06628236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000475 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00030261 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000315 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001307 BTC.

About VeriME

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

VME is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime.

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.