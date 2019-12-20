Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens set a $29.00 price objective on Veritex and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Veritex from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.33.

VBTX opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 20.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 434,912 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blake Bozman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $374,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,600 shares of company stock valued at $615,040. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 527.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,438,000 after acquiring an additional 846,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,016,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,080,000 after purchasing an additional 372,164 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 175.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 307,209 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the second quarter worth $5,448,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Veritex by 162.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 165,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

