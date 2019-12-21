Veros (VRS) Trading 17.3% Higher Over Last Week

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Veros token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. Over the last seven days, Veros has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. Veros has a total market capitalization of $64,183.00 and $10,529.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00186897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.01187133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026286 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00118860 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Veros

Veros’ genesis date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,160,275 tokens. Veros’ official website is vedh.io. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency.

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.