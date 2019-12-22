Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Director Purchases $14,200.00 in Stock

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Director Jesus Socorro bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $14,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Veru Inc has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Veru had a negative return on equity of 34.96% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Veru Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VERU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 65.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 90,530 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Veru by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 169,550 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veru by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Veru during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Veru during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks