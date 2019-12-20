VF (NYSE:VFC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.46

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.46 and last traded at $96.44, with a volume of 1118192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.02.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of VF from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. VF presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.70.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This is an increase from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,303.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in VF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,838,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 322,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of VF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VF Company Profile (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?