Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) PT Raised to C$14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Victoria Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

CVE VIT opened at C$8.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49. Victoria Gold has a one year low of C$5.48 and a one year high of C$9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.58.

Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Victoria Gold will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

