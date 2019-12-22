Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.76.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VKTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,699,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,709,000 after acquiring an additional 590,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,395,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,482,000 after acquiring an additional 280,919 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,312,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 849.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 224,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VKTX stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.39 million, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 2.30. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $11.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

