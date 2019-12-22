Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial stock remained flat at $$37.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 625. The firm has a market cap of $53.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter. Village Bank and Trust Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 13.18%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 18,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $656,015.30. Also, Chairman Kenneth R. Lehman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

About Village Bank and Trust Financial

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.