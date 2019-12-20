Village Roadshow (ASX:VRL) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Village Roadshow Ltd (ASX:VRL)’s share price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$3.70 ($2.62) and last traded at A$3.80 ($2.70), approximately 1,257,815 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,349% from the average daily volume of 86,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.89 ($2.76).

The stock has a market capitalization of $741.59 million and a P/E ratio of -111.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$3.18 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.15.

In other Village Roadshow news, insider Jennifer Fox Gambrell 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th.

Village Roadshow Company Profile (ASX:VRL)

Village Roadshow Limited engages in the theme park and water park operation, film and DVD distribution, cinema exhibition operation, and sales promotion and loyalty program operation businesses in Australia and internationally. The company owns and operates theme parks and water parks that provide entertainment, rides, and slides for families and thrill seekers in Queensland's Gold Coast and Sydney, Australia, as well as Las Vegas.

