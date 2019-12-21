Virtus Real Asset Income ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEARCA:VRAI)

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VRAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1806 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

NYSEARCA VRAI traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $25.44. 32,045 shares of the stock traded hands. Virtus Real Asset Income ETF has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.62.

