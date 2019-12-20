Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

UTES stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.99. Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $42.82.

