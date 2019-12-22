Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vodafone Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vodafone Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,320 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 79,673 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 7.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

