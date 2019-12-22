Vodis Pharmaceuticals (CNSX:VP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Vodis Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNSX:VP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

About Vodis Pharmaceuticals (CNSX:VP)

Vodis Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as an application stage company for producing medical marijuana. It operates in Canada and the United States. The company is based in Delta, Canada.

