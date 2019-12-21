Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) PT Raised to $80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $66.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.98. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $70.54.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.27 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 151.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 73.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

