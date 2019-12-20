Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives $72.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.86.

Several analysts have commented on VNO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $79.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $67.27 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.98.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.27 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 151.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $52,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

