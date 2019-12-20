VouchForMe Reaches Market Capitalization of $553,745.00 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $553,745.00 and $25,101.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe token can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00187540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.01234928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120661 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VouchForMe Token Profile

VouchForMe launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog.

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Coinbe, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.