Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $315.70 Million

Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) will announce $315.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $329.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300.83 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $2.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 129,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $7,503,516.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,221,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $4,541,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 79,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,803 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter.

VOYA traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.14. 1,854,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,047. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.52. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $36.66 and a 1 year high of $63.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

