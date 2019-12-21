Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $315.70 Million

Posted by on December 21, 2019 at 2:01 pm

Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) will announce $315.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $329.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300.83 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $2.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 129,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $7,503,516.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,221,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $4,541,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 79,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,803 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter.

VOYA traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.14. 1,854,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,047. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.52. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $36.66 and a 1 year high of $63.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*