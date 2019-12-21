Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Voya Financial to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $61.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.52. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $36.66 and a 52 week high of $63.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.04). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 129,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $7,503,516.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,221,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2,380.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

