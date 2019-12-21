vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

VTVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of VTVT stock remained flat at $$1.60 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 138,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,341. The stock has a market cap of $86.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of -3.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other vTv Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman acquired 1,369,863 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,849,315 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,000. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 47,369 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 25.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.