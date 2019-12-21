Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.92

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 3432449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $492.58 million and a PE ratio of -51.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

In other news, Senior Officer Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total value of C$170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,688,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,284,941.10. Also, Director William Warren Holmes sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,009,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,895,670. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,170,000 shares of company stock worth $879,500.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

About Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM)

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

See Also: Percentage Decliners