Walter Brown Pistor Sells 509,331 Shares of Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Stock

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) major shareholder Walter Brown Pistor sold 509,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $1,655,325.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SMIT opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. Schmitt Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $15.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Schmitt Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.

