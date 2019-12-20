Waltonchain (WTC) Market Cap Hits $18.52 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $18.52 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00005954 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, HitBTC, Allbit and DragonEX. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.71 or 0.01785782 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00056206 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a token. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,150,941 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Binance, Huobi, Cobinhood, Kucoin, COSS, LATOKEN, DragonEX, OKEx, Coinnest, Bithumb and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.