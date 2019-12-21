Wandisco’s (WAND) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Wandisco (LON:WAND) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON WAND opened at GBX 410 ($5.39) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 387.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 466.57. Wandisco has a twelve month low of GBX 330 ($4.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 858 ($11.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $197.79 million and a PE ratio of -7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.69.

About Wandisco

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, a general-purpose replication platform transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, and no data loss. In addition, the company offers cloud migration, cloud replication, data lakes, developer collaboration, disaster recovery, hybrid cloud, Internet of things, and real-time analytics solutions.

